Bizarre Review: Endgame

Endgame... There isn't much to say about Endgame, except that it is possibly one of the best kept secrets, thanks to fans who haven't spoiled the movie for others.

The 2019 superhero blockbuster Avengers Endgame is the final installment of the Avengers movies. Movie courtesy of Bizarre Entertainment. Photo Submitted

And, even though the film came out in the spring, I don’t want to give away anything in case some of you haven’t watched it yet.

What I can say, is that Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Marvel comic series quite nicely. If you haven’t watched Infinity War, this review is not for you.

There are only so many remaining Avengers after the end of Infinity War. Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner are left after the war that wipes out civilization as it was known. They have to work together to pick up the pieces and move forward. There are a few great surprises along the way, which is nice, because the end of Infinity War was so devastating.

Leading up to this final story of the Avengers, there are 21 Marvel movies. This cinematic project is one of the largest in history.

Maybe you’re a big nerd, and you’ve seen them all. But if you haven’t, there are recaps available online that you should definitely watch.

One thing is for sure, nobody should go into watching Endgame without at least some iota of knowledge of the Marvel Comic Universe. And, if you’re watching it with a Marvel lover, they won’t have time to explain, because this movie packs a punch.

It’s full to the brim of action and emotion, and will likely leave you feeling raw by the end of it.

So, go out and watch it if you haven’t already. There’s no way to guarantee you won’t overhear some spoilers at some point.

I’ll give Endgame 10 out of 10 popcorns as a kudos to Stan Lee and Marvel. I think sufficient justice has been done to his legacy.