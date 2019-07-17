Bizarre Review: Captain mediocrity

Ahh, finally. The last Marvel installment before Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel. Or is it Mar-Vell?

The beginning of this movie probably needs a rewatch, or 10. It is full of “what the heck is going on,” and “good gracious, I can’t follow this.”

But after the first few minutes of chaos, politics, and fighting, it evens itself out. I was not familiar with Captain Marvel’s story before watching this movie, aside from what I had seen in the trailers and previews.

What I did know was that people either loved it or hated it. I honestly didn’t feel strongly about the movie at all.

Overall, I don’t think the producers put as much effort into the film. There were some really cheesy lines, the acting wasn’t always the greatest, and the filmography seemed a bit less shiny than other Marvel movies.

But, Carol Danvers was made to be a female role model. The character fights for what is just, and uses her emotions to sort out right from wrong. At first, I thought being told not to follow her emotions was sexist, but in the end it proves to be just what she needs.

This is the final piece that ties into Endgame, which I have yet to see (so no spoilers). Friends, and the Internet, have done a really great job of keeping the Marvel mecca a complete secret. I couldn’t even find Stan Lee’s final cameo online anywhere.

Danvers does a really great job of fighting mental oppression, connecting with her roots, and bringing the whole story line full circle.

Even though it wasn’t terrible, it really wasn’t great. So, I’m going to give Captain Marvel five out of 10 popcorns for pure mediocrity.