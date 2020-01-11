‘Bitterly cold air’ expected for Central Interior

Wind chill expected to create temperatures between -30 and -40 by Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap, warning residents of incoming sub-zero temperatures not seen in years.

On Saturday the government forecaster recommended that Shuswap residents “be prepared for bitterly cold air” due to an extremely cold arctic airmass from far north making its way south over the weekend. The airmass will first move across the central interior Saturday and then across the south on Sunday.

Read more: Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Read more: RCMP recover vehicles, equipment believed stolen in Kelowna and Salmon Arm

Winds coming in from the north are expected to create temperatures between -30 and -40 by Sunday morning and down to -30 in the Columbias and Southwest Interior by Monday morning.

“Temperatures will plummet to values not seen in years,” the statement read.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or follow storm updates using #BCStorm.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.