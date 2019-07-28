Birthday bash and parade for South Okanagan volunteer

Members of the International Studebaker Club, along with friends and family, held a parade in Colin Van Blerk’s honour to celebrate his birthday. The parade went down the street he lives on. (Submitted)

Friends and family of Colin Van Blerk celebrated his 80th birthday with a parade on July 14.

The party, which was attended by 50 people, was a huge surprise for Van Blerk who has been an active volunteer in Penticton for 25 years.

Van Blerk, along with his wife Anne, help put on a hot breakfast for the children at Okanagan Falls Elementary once a month through the Lions club. Colin also volunteers monthly with the blood donor clinic and is a member of the International Studebaker Club with his own 1956 Silver Hawk Studebaker.

Members of the Studebaker club along with party attendees held a parade down his street while Colin watched from his house.

Colin is involved with the local Lions Chapter and with the help of the club and friends, he has collected, documented and sent over 60,000 pairs of used glasses to Africa for the club.