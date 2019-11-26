Birth of a Silver City icon

70th anniversary will be held in the Trail Memorial Centre, Saturday

Building the Cominco Arena in the summer of ‘49. (Photo courtesy of Trail Historical Society)

The summer of 1949 saw the start of construction of the Cominco Arena, which would later become the Trail Memorial Centre.

This weekend the City of Trail is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic Trail facility.

Thanks to the Trail Historical Society, the Trail Times will be publishing photos throughout the week of construction and opening night of the venerable community hub.

Read more: Trail arena gets fresh look ahead of 70th birthday

