Bird protection may close Victoria beach to off-leash pets

Victoria city staff are recommending a ban on unleashed pets at Gonzales Beach following a letter from the Canadian Wildlife Service. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dogs may no longer be allowed to run free at Gonzales Beach after the Canadian Wildlife Service informed Victoria council unleashed pets are endangering migrating birds.

In a letter to council June 10, the government branch reminded the city of a federally regulated migratory bird sanctuary stretching along the region’s coast from 10 Mile Point, up the Gorge Waterway, to Portage Inlet. Within that space, regulation states that cat and dog owners are not allowed to permit their pets to run free.

Owners must have “continuous and effective control of their animal within a migratory bird sanctuary by restraining or constraining it to ensure that the dog or cat is not capable of disturbing, harassing, harming or killing a migratory bird, their eggs, or their nest,” the letter stated.

Dogs, the letter continued, can displace birds, reduce their foraging rates, cause them to abandon nests, and increase their mortality rates. Many birds along the migratory sanctuary are already facing stressors and population declines, the wildlife service stated.

READ ALSO: Migratory birds need more protection on Greater Victoria shorelines, says bird organization

The letter added that Environment and Climate Change Canada has received numerous complaints from the public over interactions with off-leash dogs and migratory birds in Greater Victoria over the last few years. A study into the area is expected to be complete in the next year.

Having received the letter, Victoria city staff is recommending that Gonzales Beach is removed from the designated off-leash areas in the Animal Responsibility Bylaw. The beach, which currently allows pets off-leash from Sept. 1 to May 31, is the primary area where the bird sanctuary boundary overlaps with City of Victoria land, staff said.

Staff noted residents of the Gonzales neighbourhood will still be able to take allow their pets off-leash at nearby Pemberton Park, Clover Point Park, Beacon Hill Park and Redfern Park.

The recommendation is set to be reviewed by council during their special committee of the whole meeting Thursday (Sept. 15).

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News