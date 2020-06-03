Bird contacting wires causes massive Port Hardy power outage

The power outage started at 1:18 p.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m.

Stock photo of bird on a wire.

A bird contacting wires west of Highway 19 caused a massive power outage to hit Port Hardy on Wednesday, June 3.

We're aware of a power outage affecting 3,300 customers near #PortHardy. You can follow our mobile site for the latest updates: https://t.co/XsIBEZOyCM pic.twitter.com/rzlgKlObNJ — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 3, 2020

The power outage started at 1:18 p.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m., affecting 3297-3,300 customers.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette