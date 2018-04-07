Biomass heater installation at Sportsplex resumes

The chiller at the Sportsplex was replaced last summer, greatly reducing the risk of an ammonia-related accident, says facilities manager Roger Mayer.

By Keith McNeill

Foundation and bunker construction for a new biomass heater at the Sportsplex took place last winter.

However, the rest in the installation was delayed due to poor weather, according to a report from Roger Mayer, facilities, parks and safety manager.

Expected completion date for the project is now June 15.

Fink Machine of Enderby, which installed the biomass heater at Dutch Lake Community Centre, has the contract to supply a Veissmann boiler system that will deliver hot water to three sites in the arena building.

A modular boiler house has been pre-assembled in Enderby.

Installation of new mechanical room equipment started in mid-March.

Ground work and trenching is expected to begin in mid-April.

Wells Gray Community Forest has contributed $300,000 to the project. Another $160,000 has come from BC Community Energy Leadership Program. District of Clearwater has chipped in nearly $40,000 from federal Gas Tax funds, while Area A (Wells Gray Country) is putting in $24,000.

The biomass heater at DLCC reportedly has resulted in a 70 per cent savings in operating costs.

The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and utilize fibre that otherwise would be shipped out of the area.

The project is designed to allow for expansion from a single boiler to multiple boilers to serve neighboring properties.

