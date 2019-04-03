Binche and Tl’azt’en have officially separated

The two First Nation communities have been in the process of separation for 8 years

Binche has officially separated from Tl’azt’en Nation and are awaiting official written confirmation.

Joshua Hallman, interim Chief of Binche, said it took them eight years to get here, but it’s finally over.

“It’s exciting. We are relieved that it is over, and we get to move forward now. We can close one book and open another,” he said.

Hallman said the assets have already been divided between Tlazt’en and Binche under the Terms of Division. He said this document is not available to the public yet, but will be soon.

“The biggest item for us was dividing the reserve land. Binche is approximately getting 10 reserves,” he said.

Binche has a population of 124 people who are registered as of now, Hallman said. But they have more people who are interested in moving to the community but missed the first deadline.

“We are also opening up the door for other members from other bands to transfer too,” he added.

