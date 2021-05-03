Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

One of the world’s richest couples is no more as Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce.
Bill Gates made the announcement in a social media post Monday (May 3). The couple, who have three children together, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity.
The tech entrepreneur said in his post that while he and Melinda would continue to work together on the foundation, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”
