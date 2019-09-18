Bikes and local beer

Burnt Bikes and Ursa Minor Brewing teamed up for a day of mountain biking, pizza and beer tasting on Sept. 14. After tearing up the trails on their bikes, attendees sampled beers from the new Southside-based brewer, owned by Nathan and Gwendolyn Nicholas, who spoke at the event. The Pig’s Eye Rye – brewed with mountain bikers in mind – proved the most popular. Thirty tickets were printed and the event sold out. (Submitted photos)
