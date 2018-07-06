Bike lanes, landscaped median coming to Estevan Road

Work crews were out on Estevan Road Wednesday stripping lane markings from the road surface, which will be divided up to include bike lanes and a landscaped centre median with turning lanes. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Motor vehicles will soon be sharing lane space with bicycles on the Estevan Road-Princess Royal Avenue corridor.

Road crews were out Wednesday stripping off traffic marker paint along the 1.4-kilometre section of road that is undergoing upgrades during the first phase of the project between Terminal Avenue and Maple Street.

“So we’re just starting some of the roadwork there, actually … really it’s just part of pedestrian and cycling improvements,” said Chris Lang, city project engineer.

The current four-lane roadway will be pared down to two lanes to allow for the addition of two cycling lanes, centre turning lanes and landscaped medians.

“That’s going to make way for cycling lanes on either side of the road, so at the end of the day we’ll have about a kilometre and a half of new bike lanes from approximately Terminal to Poplar,” Lang said.

The second phase of the project will upgrade Estevan Road between Maple Street and Brechin Road and will get underway in 2019.

According to the City of Nanaimo website the work includes recommendations drawn from the Newcastle and Brechin Neighbourhood Plan.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2tWmLL6.

