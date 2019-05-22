Bike campers hit the trails

Between 70 and 80 kids turned up for the second week of Bike Camp at Kager Lake. Participants ranged in age from 5 to 13, all with varying degrees of skill on the bike. Members of Spirit North joined as well, whose program has expanded to include mountain biking. The camp runs for six weeks and is organized by the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association. (Blair McBride photos)

  • May. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

