Biggest blanket drive of the year starts Tuesday in Chilliwack

Realtors Care Blanket Drive keeping the most vulnerable warm in winter since 1995

Donations for the Realtors Care Blanket Drive can be dropped off during business hours at any participating real estate office from Nov. 13-20. (Black Press file photo)

It’s the longest-running blanket drive in the Lower Mainland, with the aim of keeping hundreds of thousands of people toasty when the winter weather arrives.

Volunteers with the Realtors Care Blanket Drive are collecting donations of blankets and warm clothing during business hours at any participating real estate office from Nov. 13-20.

“Each year, the Blanket Drive helps hundreds of residents keep warm during the winter months,” said Lori Maier, president of Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB).

Volunteers will be busy all week collecting, sorting and organizing the donations that will be pouring in, and later handed over to local charities for distribution to those in need.

“Every donation makes a difference is someone’s life and with your support we can help local charities meet the need again this year,” Maier added.

The blanket drive program has effectively kept almost 350,000 people warm since 1995, so it’s not just the longest running drive in the region, but also the largest in scope.

“So many people in need, from Whistler to Hope, have received a blanket or warm clothing over the years through the Blanket Drive. Our donations are distributed directly to those who need it so please give what you can this year,” Maier said.

Items in demand range from blankets or sleeping bags, which are gently-used or new, as well as warm clothing, coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and also new socks and underwear.

The Realtors Care Blanket Drive is a partnership between realtors of the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and Chilliwack and District Real Estate Boards and their communities. For a full list of partners go to www.blanketdrive.ca.

Drop-off locations:

• Century 21 Creekside, 102-7075 Vedder Rd;

• HomeLife Glenayre, 8387 Young Rd;

• RE/MAX Nyda Chilliwack, 1-7300 Vedder Rd;

• RE/MAX Corney Les, 10150 Gillanders Rd.;

• RE/MAX Nyda Hope, 287 Wallace Ave.;

• RE/MAX Nyda Kent, 2-1824 #9 Highway; • RE/MAX Bob Plowright, 1-7300 Vedder Rd.;

• Royal LePage Wheeler Cheam Hope, 366A Wallace St., Hope;

• Royal LePage Wheeler Cheam, 8-8337 Young Rd.;

• Select Real Estate, 520-45715 Hocking Ave.;

• Stratatech Consulting, 9401 Cook Street; and

• Sutton Group-Showplace, 101-8165 Young Rd.

