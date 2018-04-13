Bigger elementary school proposed for Eagle Mountain

This map shows the proposed location for Eagle Mountain Elementary.

We’re going to need a bigger school.

That’s the conclusion Abbotsford school district administrators have come to while planning for a new elementary school.

They had originally planned to ask the province for roughly $14 million to build a one-storey Eagle Mountain Elementary for 455 kindergarten to Grade 5 students. Now, the district wants to build a two-storey, $20 million school for 580 students.

The district already submitted a draft project definition report to the province for the smaller school in December, but at subsequent planning meetings the proposed enrolment was increased.

A revised plan will be submitted to the provincial government and will await approval before the project can go forward.

@KelvinGawleykelvin.gawley@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.