Big White Ski Resort receives 17 cm of snow in 12 hours

Big White Ski Resort is getting closer to opening as more snow falls in the Okanagan.
In the last 12 hours, Big White has received 17 cm of snow. The alpine snow base is now 29 cm and the cumulative snowfall is now at 35 cm.
The chairlift remains open but no runs have opened as of yet. It is -7 degrees on the mountain as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Opening day is 15 days away, set for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. For more information and to purchase passes, click here.
Around the Central Okanagan, the weather is causing havoc on the roads.
Daniel Taylor