Big White Ski Resort receives 17 cm of snow in 12 hours

Opening day for the resort is set for Nov. 26

Its shaping up to be a record ski season at Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski Resort is getting closer to opening as more snow falls in the Okanagan.

In the last 12 hours, Big White has received 17 cm of snow. The alpine snow base is now 29 cm and the cumulative snowfall is now at 35 cm.

The chairlift remains open but no runs have opened as of yet. It is -7 degrees on the mountain as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Opening day is 15 days away, set for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. For more information and to purchase passes, click here.

READ MORE: ‘History shows people get hurt’: Big White reacts to trespassers on resort

Around the Central Okanagan, the weather is causing havoc on the roads.

READ MORE: Snow causes vehicles to spin into ditch in Joe Rich

READ MORE: Vehicle crashes into pole near Lake Country

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor