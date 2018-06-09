Big White residents clean up the mountain

The annual Telus Day of Giving was held this morning

Earlier this morning, local residents, the Big White Fire Department and Telus volunteers teamed up and spread out to pick up garbage accumulated over the winter season to help prepare the resort for summer.

In total, 80 volunteers filled 120 garbage bags over three hours through unseasonably cold temperatures and pouring rain, according to a Big White news release.

The Big White Community Clean Up is a part of Telus’ annual Telus Days of Giving, which is now in its 13th year. More than 34,000 TELUS team members, including retirees, family and friends will give their time to over 2,000 activities across Canada in 2018 as a part of the program.

“TELUS has been an exceptional partner to Big White Ski Resort and they continue to help the community every chance they get including our annual Community Clean Up,” says Michael J. Ballingal, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

Volunteers were rewarded for their perseverance with a lunch of burgers and hot dogs accompanied with hot chocolate and tea at The Woods following the clean-up, the release said.

