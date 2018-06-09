Big White Ski Resort

Big White residents clean up the mountain

The annual Telus Day of Giving was held this morning

  • Jun. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Earlier this morning, local residents, the Big White Fire Department and Telus volunteers teamed up and spread out to pick up garbage accumulated over the winter season to help prepare the resort for summer.

In total, 80 volunteers filled 120 garbage bags over three hours through unseasonably cold temperatures and pouring rain, according to a Big White news release.

The Big White Community Clean Up is a part of Telus’ annual Telus Days of Giving, which is now in its 13th year. More than 34,000 TELUS team members, including retirees, family and friends will give their time to over 2,000 activities across Canada in 2018 as a part of the program.

“TELUS has been an exceptional partner to Big White Ski Resort and they continue to help the community every chance they get including our annual Community Clean Up,” says Michael J. Ballingal, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

Volunteers were rewarded for their perseverance with a lunch of burgers and hot dogs accompanied with hot chocolate and tea at The Woods following the clean-up, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Take a look at BC’s Mobile Medical Unit
Next story
Two Vancouver Island tickets share Max Millions

Just Posted

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

 

Big White residents clean up the mountain

  • 16 hours ago

 

Man just released from jail suspected of auto theft in Port Alberni

  • 16 hours ago

 

Trail boat launch and beach remain closed

 

Most Read