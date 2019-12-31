Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)

Skiers and snowboarders will have the luxury of ringing in the new year on fresh powder as massive amounts of snow continue to fall in the Okanagan.

Big White Ski Resort has issued an Extreme Powder Alert after receiving a whopping 23 centimeters of snow in just the last 24 hours.

Currently, it is -5 C on the mountain with calm winds and overcast skies but most importantly Big White has 16 lifts and 102 runs open.

Big White is also hosting several New Years’ activities tonight. Guests can enjoy ice skating on Canada’s highest elevated outdoor rink, a DJ, lights and fireworks.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Skating is free and the rental shop will be open for those who need to rent a pair. The fireworks will begin at 8:15 p.m.

