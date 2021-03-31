Big White announces early closure after increased out-of-town inquiries

This weekend will be the resort's last of the season

Big White Ski Resort has announced this weekend will be its last of the season.

The resort will close on Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m., six days earlier than planned, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The resort stated in a press release that it has noticed increased web traffic and inquiries from people in the Lower Mainland. With that, and the “disregard for COVID-19 protocols exhibited at Charley Victoria’s,” a restaurant that recently hosted a large party, the resort said the early closure is “a necessary action” to keep people on the mountain safe.

READ MORE: Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant turns heads

“We made the decision to stay open until April 11 back in June of last year,” says Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort. “Since then, a lot has changed. In the past week, even more has changed. We are grateful to have been able to keep the resort open and safe as long as we have, but with other resorts shutting down, we have become a magnet for non-local skiers and snowboarders. It has been a pleasure for everyone who works and lives at the resort to provide a safe and active outdoor experience for our locals and season pass holders over the past few months.”

Big White is scheduled to reopen for its summer season in July.

READ MORE:Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

