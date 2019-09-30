Big snowfall at Apex Mountain Resort over the weekend

Locals hiked up and cross-country skied on the trails

“Very white. Very nice.”

40 cm's and counting! This is getting exciting! Only one week left to get a season pass at the early bird sale rate, looks like you don't want to miss this season! pic.twitter.com/ewvhoDGqr0 — Apex Mountain Resort (@apexmtnresort) September 29, 2019

That’s how Apex Mountain Resort office receptionist, Michelle Raynier, described the roughly 50 centimetres of snow that fell over the weekend.

“Everybody was so excited,” said Raynier, who lives on the mountain year-round. “There’s always lots of excitement in the air when it snows up here.”

The ski hills and cross-country trails are officially still closed but Raynier said outdoor enthusiasts eager to get a start on skiing hiked up to cross-country ski.

As of Monday afternoon, the snow has not shown any signs of melting, but Raynier said it usually doesn’t last that long this time of year. The resort officially opens the first week in December.

“It’s pretty cool.”

Over the weekend, Environment Canada issued a weather alert for high elevation highways in the interior, including the Coquihalla.

Wintry weather also hit Kelowna’s Big White two months ahead of the resort’s opening day. On Friday, about two centimetres fell.

Drivers must have snow tires on their vehicles on most B.C. highways as of Oct. 1.

