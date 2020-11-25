Big shout out to Houston RCMP

A Houston resident submitted this photo of Houston RCMP lending a hand because of the recent dump of snow. They spent a good half hour helping residents get some vehicles off the road and helping them out. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

  • Nov. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP

A Houston resident submitted this photo of Houston RCMP lending a hand because of the recent dump of snow. They spent a good half hour helping residents get some vehicles off the road and helping them out. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Houston Today

Previous story
Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed due to vehicle incident
Next story
Prince George woman confirmed dead, foul play not suspected

Just Posted

Most Read