Big recycling changes coming to South Okanagan residents starting next summer

Blue bags ban, purchase of own recycling containers new rules set out by RDOS for July 1

Big changes are coming to recycling programs for South Okanagan residents starting next year.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said they will no longer be accepting recycling placed in blue or clear bags during curbside pickup starting July 1, 2020.

As part of the changes, rural residents within the RDOS will also be required to purchase their own reusable recycling containers before next July.

RDOS said blue boxes, regular garbage cans or large rolling carts equipped with a lifting bar all count as recycling containers.

The recycling changes were made following consultation provided to the district from local residents, according to RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

“Residents had a number of concerns about supplying the same exact cart or bin for each property,” said Kozakevich.

“People were concerned with the size of bins and where they could be stored. Purchasing your own containers allows residents to choose the right type of bins for their property.”

The RDOS said “recycle only” stickers can also be sent out to rural residents if they want to mark their garbage can as a recycling container for pickup.

The RDOS provides services to various regional communities like Summerland, Penticton and Princeton.

For more information on the changes, you can visit the RDOS website.

