Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Joel Bruneski, Fire Chief, Big Lake Volunteer Fire/Rescue receives a Fire Service Exemplary Medal from the Governor General of Canada for 20 years of volunteer service to public safety in Canada. The award was Presented by MLA, Cariboo North, Coralee Oakes (second from right) along with Joan Sorley, CRD Area F Director, and President of the BLCA, Bee Hooker. (Photos submitted)

Two Big Lake Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department members were recently honoured for their work during their careers and last summer’s treacherous wildfire season.

Joel Bruneski, fire chief with the BLVFRD, and Ken Waters, captain of the BLVFRD, received Fire Service Exemplary Medals from the Governor General of Canada for 20 years of volunteer service to public safety in Canada.

The award was presented by Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes and Cariboo Regional District Area F Director Joan Sorely, alongside Big Lake Community Association president Bee Hooker.

The awards were presented at the BLCA annual general meeting last Month at the Big Lake Community Hall.

The new board of directors for 2018 is as follows:

• Bee Hooker – president

• Marianne Woods – vice-president

• Jack Darney – past president

• Jenny Howell – secretary

• Cindy Swan – treasurer

• Joel Bruneski – director

• Peggy Gleason – director

• Christine Dyment – director

• Kelly Burnham – director

• Eric Halfnights – director

• Mike Shannon – director

• Gabby Hadden – director

• Della Rauch – director

• Ken Dubielew – director

Additionally, Hooker and BLCA vice president Marianne Woods presented the 2018 Volunteer Service Award to all the volunteers of the community who helped in some capacity with the wildfires last summer, or helped contribute in some way to the building of the caretaker’s residence.

“Big Lake is blessed with many volunteers and this past year was a true testament to this,” Woods said.

The plaque for the 2018 Volunteer Service Award will be permanently on display at the community hall to commemorate all the volunteers who gave selflessly of their time.

The plaque reads:

Dedicated to

Everyday Heroes

Here’s to the everyday heroes,

The volunteers who do what they can,

To share their skills, talents and time,

May they know the true satisfaction,

That comes from helping others,

For all of the good that they’ve done,

The appreciation that we all feel for them,

Is truly second to none.