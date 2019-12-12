Big Eddy School lots sold for $1.6 million

The Revelstoke school board approved the sale of the former Big Eddy Elementary School sites yesterday.

The lots sold for more than $1.6 million combined, which is more than $200,000 above what was expected.

The lots were listed for $205,000, but each sold from between $225,000 and $241,000. They were listed on Nov. 25, but offers were not accepted until Dec. 2.

“It’s been a great success,” said Bill McFarland, school trustee.

The school board said the proceeds will go into a capital fund for future expansion projects.

The Big Eddy School was closed in 2002 and demolished in 2016. In 2012 the province approved the school district’s sale of the land and since then the project has been in the works.

The property was rezoned to Special Low Density Residential, which requires a minimum lot size of 1,700 square meters and a minimum lot width of 25 metres.

