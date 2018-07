Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Comox got lucky Wednesday night.

According to BCLC.com, a ticket that was purchased in Comox for the Wednesday, July 18 BC49 draw matched five out of six numbers, plus the bonus number (5/6+).

The ticket is worth $75,000.

The numbers drawn were 12, 14, 17, 23, 32, and 49. The bonus (+) number was 45.

There was no winner of the $2 million jackpot.

(Numbers are unofficial.)