BID Group signs international project in Brazil

The northern B.C. company will be supplying materials and supervisors to build a sawing complex

A northern B.C. company will be supplying state-of-the-art sawing complex to Brazil.

BID Group Technologies announced Friday that it has obtained its largest international project in the South American country.

The project will span 18 months, and over 250 containers will be sent to the site in Lages, Brazil. In addition, the company will also provide project management for supply and supervision of installation of equipment, training of employees on-site and start up, stated a March. 28 release from the company.

Installation in the South American country will begin summer of 2020, and the plant is scheduled to start production during the fall of 2020.

“The success of this project will require the combined efforts of BID Group facilities located across North America,” as per the news release.

BID Group employs more than 200 employees at its facilities in Vanderhoof, Prince George, Canal Flats and Salmon Arm, in specialized jobs such as millwrights, welders, machinists, programmers, engineers and more. The company is actively looking for people to help grow its team in the region, stated the release.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Vanderhoof Omineca Express