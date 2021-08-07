Bhangra dancer from Yukon brings his ‘happy dance’ to Nanaimo

Gurdeep Pandher, from the Yukon, dances at the corner of Wallace Street and Comox Road in Nanaimo on Aug. 7. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A social media sensation from the Yukon hopes to spread some happiness across Vancouver Island, with his feet.

Gurdeep Pandher, who has travelled across the country and video-recorded himself bhangra dancing, said the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is leading to sadness, which he hopes to help reverse on his current trip.

“I’m on Vancouver Island to spread joy, hope and positivity through my bhangra dance,” said Pandher. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve been travelling to different parts of the country to spread my message of happiness and also hope and also messages of creating cross-cultural bridges. That’s why I’m here.”

Division on people’s social media news feeds is also causing distress, said Pandher, who wants to promote unity and one human race.

Bhangra is a folk dance that has its origins in Punjab, according to Pandher.

“It was created by Sikh farmers a long time ago,” Pandher said. “So this dance has a lot of connection with the land because it was created on land, it’s also known as the ‘Happy Dance.’ I was born into this culture, so I’m glad to share joy through this dance.”

Pandher said he wanted to send love to his fans.

“I have lots and lots of fans in Nanaimo,” said Pandher. “They always send me messages saying, ‘Hey Gurdeep, come to Nanaimo.’ I would like to say to my fans from this specific city, thank you for sending me all those messages … I’m so happy to be in your town to spread happiness and positivity.”

Pandher was on his way to Parksville today, Aug. 7. Following that he will go to Tofino for three days before heading to Victoria.

RELATED: Internet famous bhangara dancer explores Vancouver Island

RELATED: Yukon-based bhangara dancer brings joy to Long Beach

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Nanaimo News Bulletin