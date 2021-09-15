Beyond the debate: candidates submit written responses

Questions that did not fit into two-hour debate answered

Six of the seven candidates running in the North Island-Powell River riding took part in the 2021 All Candidates Debate. Photo courtesy YouTube

Though the All Candidates Debate lasted two hours, there were many questions that did not get the chance to make it onscreen.

To make sure that voters get the best picture of their choices, candidates were given the chance to answer a suite of other questions in writing, which were submitted to the Chamber of Commerce to be hosted on their website.

Questions touched on aquaculture, Indigenous reconciliation, justice and racial minorities, old-growth forests, the economy and the divisive nature of social discourse.

Six of the seven candidates participated in the debate, with the People’s Party of Canada candidate declining the invitation.

The written responses are available at https://campbellriverchamber.ca/election-2021/.

RELATED: North Island-Powell River All Candidates Debate: Climate

Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror