Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draws suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

Suspicious requests to test residential water in Malakwa have led the CSRD to confirm it is not currently sending people door-to-door to do testing. (File Photo)

Something isn’t adding up with people claiming to be inspecting water sources for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Residents, particularly in the Malakwa area, have reported being approached at their homes by two people claiming to be conducting water sampling on behalf of the regional district. According to the CSRD, it is not currently conducting door-to- door water testing in any of the electoral areas.

Ecoscape Environmental Consultants were in the Malakwa area on Sept. 23 testing previously identified groundwater wells for the CSRD. According to the regional district, in those cases, the property owners had prior knowledge of the testing and were not solicited door-to-door. The Ecoscape consultants were driving a vehicle with their logo on it and wearing high-vis vests and identification.

The recent reports of people visiting properties and asking to take water samples differs considerably in date and description from Ecoscape’s most recent visit to the area. The RCMP have been contacted about the unusual door-to-door visits.

“If you are approached by someone claiming to be conducting door-to-door or unusual water sampling, we recommend contacting your local RCMP detachment,” a notice from the CSRD reads.

