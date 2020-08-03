Beware of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, local officials say

Watch for symptoms like feeling faint, nauseous in the sun

As summer heat roasts the residents of the Fraser Valley, officials urge the public to be careful.

On Wednesday (July 29), the Agassiz Fire Department issued a public service announcement concerning heat exhaustion and heat stroke as well as symptoms to look out for.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweat, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion, while serious, can be treated with simple measures. If you or someone you know experiences heat cramps or exhaustion, get to a cooler, air conditioned place. If the affected person is fully conscious, they should drink water. If one is available, they should take a cool shower or use cold compresses to bring the body temperature down.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition and can come as a result of excessive heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweat, a body temperature in excess of 103 F or 39.4 C, nausea or vomiting, a rapid, strong pulse and sometimes a loss of consciousness.

If heat stroke happens, dial 911 immediately and take measures to cool the person’s body temperature down, including cold compresses and getting the affected person to cool, air-conditioned shelter right away.

