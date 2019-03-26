Beware of geese: Nesting season may trigger aggressive behaviour

Greater Victoria residents will have to be wary of nesting geese in the area

The number of Canadian geese, here seen in Esquimalt Lagoon, is set to hit 60,000 in 2037. (File photo)

British Columbians going out for a walk will need to be mindful of nesting geese for the next few weeks.

Starting mid-March into early May, Canadian geese will be pairing up and nesting, usually in areas near bodies of water.

During this time, geese are especially aggressive, said Mike McGrenere, the past president of the BC Field Ornithologists.

“A lot of the time you’re given a warning, because they’re protecting their nest,” McGrenere said. “Geese will let you know well in advance by hissing at you, and if they feel you’re a threat then, they’ll charge you.”

McGrenere said that geese will also put their heads down low before charging.

Residential Canadian Geese will stay in the area all season, while Dusky Canadian geese will fly north before nesting.

Geese lay an average of five or six eggs and incubate them for approximately 25 days. After hatching, goslings will stick close to its parents for a couple months before learning to fly.

Popular spots in Greater Victoria for geese to lay eggs include the Panama Flats, the Esquimalt Lagoon and the Martindale area in Central Saanich.

