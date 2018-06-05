Bev Dornan announces run for Township council

Dornan is a former Township councillor and long time manager at Otter Co-op

Former Township councillor Bev Dornan has announced she will be running in the municipal election on Oct. 20.

Dornan served as Township councillor for two terms, but lost her seat in the last election in 2014. She is a lifetime Langley resident and a long time manager of Otter Co-op in Aldergrove.

“Langley Township and working to make this place a great place to live, to work, and to raise your family is a passion that drives me,” Dornan said in a press release.

“Langley Township has so much to offer those who live here or want to move here – great parks, recreational facilities, opportunities for housing, great schools, opportunities for employment and the mixture of agricultural lands and the urban environment.”

If elected, Dornan said she will focus on increasing public safety, providing a “strong voice” on transit issues, and working with community partners to address issues of seniors and Langley’s most vulnerable.

“I welcome the opportunity to return to serve the people of Langley — to help plan our future, to make sure we preserve our farmland, to plan our communities,” she said.

Dornan has also been involved in the community with the Rotary Club of Aldergrove, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce (past president) and Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (past chair). She currently serves on the board of Langley Community Services and the Aldergrove Credit Union.

Dornan has two sons, James and Chris, and four grandchildren.

