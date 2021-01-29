Better bike access, turning lanes coming for 216th Street and Glover

Construction is to start in February on the $2.8 million project

The area at Glover Road and 216th Street (Crush Crescent) is a busy thoroughfare with road and rail traffic and a handful of businesses. (Langley Advance Times files)

A safety upgrade at the busy intersection of 216th Street and Glover Road was announced Friday by the provincial government.

“This project improves connections to the recently opened 216th Street interchange, as we work to improve the mobility of people and goods in the Lower Mainland and into the Fraser Valley,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Co-funded by the province and Langley Township, the project will cost $2.8 million, with B.C. contributing $1.8 million and the Township the remaining $1 million.

The busy intersection is getting busier as it now connects directly to the Trans Canada Highway with the opening last summer of the 216th Street interchange, and a CP Rail line runs parallel to Glover Road through the whole of the Milner area.

Signals will be added to the intersection so pedestrians and cyclists can more safely cross Glover . The intersection will also be widened to improve turning movements to and from 216th Street.

Crown Contracting is expected to start working on the upgrades in February.

“We are pleased to partner with the province of B.C. on this important transportation infrastructure project that will make this intersection safer and more accessible for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians in our community,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“This partnership with the Township of Langley will help improve safety at an increasingly busy intersection,” said Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman.

“With the new 216th Street Interchange now online, this upgrade to the 216th/Glover Road intersection will make it a safer connection for all users,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

