Best Eats: Quality, variety and a distinctive approach to food

Angela and Craig Reiter of Double R Pizza and Subs just went into their 18th year of operation. The pair are always coming up with something new for the menu and offer options to suit any customers dietary needs. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Anyone who likes variety, creativity and a diligent attitude toward customer service might want to check out Double R Pizza and Subs when looking for good eats in Clearwater.

The cooks at Double R are constantly adding to the menu, often looking for customer opinion on new creations, and accommodate dietary needs by offering vegan and gluten-free options for their menu items.

“The amount of stuff we have on the menu, when you go into other pizza places, you don’t see as much; usually it’s just pizza and sometimes some chicken wings,” said Craig Reiter, who operates the restaurant with his wife Angela.

“We can also handle anyone’s dietary issues. If it’s full vegan, we have lasagna that’s full vegan, we have dessert that’s vegan, we can do pizza that’s vegan and we’re very strict on our gluten-free practice.”

As for what’s new, the Reiter’s recently added the Pocket Burger to the menu, which is essentially a pizza and cheeseburger hybrid, with a beef burger, sauce, cheese, pepperoni and bacon, all wrapped in pizza dough.

They’re also looking at bringing nachos into the mix as well as a perogie pizza Craig said they’ve been trying to launch.

In order to stay up to date on potential culinary creations, Craig encourages people should Like and Follow the Double R Facebook page, where they use polls to find out what people would like to see, and offer contests to help name new items.

“We’re always doing contests and giving food away, just to give back to the people,” said Craig, noting they also have off-menu items in the display at the restaurant.

“I stress for people to come down and see what we have going in there; we see how they do at lunchtime and get feedback.”

Another fun aspect of the restaurant comes in the form of the Double R challenge, which has yet to be completed.

Possibly one of the most delightfully gluttonous challenges one could undertake, customers in a team of two are tasked with eating a four-pound pizza topped deep-fried goodness smothered in gravy, and have to do it in half an hour or less.

More specifically, 25 ounces of fries, 20 ounces of onion rings, a couple cups of gravy, about a cup and a half of cheese, bacon, crispy jalapenos and eight mozza sticks.

“The last gentleman and his son were in here and just about did it, but they conked out with, I’d say, about a quarter piece of pizza left,” said Craig.

“If you can do it, you don’t pay for it and you get the t-shirt.”

The Reiter’s are looking at creating a new challenge for those adverse to the massive amount of deep fried items on the current one, which would essentially have all of the items on the restaurant’s prep table.

Double R just went into its 18th year operation and also delivers from Vavenby to Little Fort and Helmcken Falls to Dunn Lake.

Anyone looking to try out Double R’s creations can visit them at 117 Clearwater Station Rd., or call at 250-674-2663.

