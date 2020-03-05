Berwick retirement community construction to go ahead in Parksville

A new retirement community is set to be completed in Parksville in 2022.

Groundbreaking of Berwick Parksville is expected to take place this spring. There will be one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den spaces, totalling 188 units. Independent and assisted living services will be available. The cost of the project has yet to be released, but previous estimates put it at $50 million.

The project was initially cancelled last summer because of its proximity to Orca Place a supportive housing project.

However, in a press release on Thursday, March 5, Berwick officials said they were excited to announce the six-storey senior’s residence, across the street from Orca Place, will now go forward.

“The ongoing, collaborative discussions with the City of Parksville about their bright and optimistic vision for their community’s future coupled with the fact that Orca Place Supportive Housing has positively managed the neighbouring housing project has further validated Berwick’s decision to move forward with building a community in Parksville,” said Berwick CEO Chris Denford.

The design of the community will be influenced by the local environment. Part of the release read: “The extensive landscape design will draw much attention to the pedestrian level where the experience of the residence can be enjoyed as a resident or pedestrian. The community will follow in the Berwick style of building vibrant, unique retirement communities in carefully planned locations.”

Parksville mayor Ed Mayne said council is happy Berwick has excited to move forward on the project, and that he views the as city a safe and beautiful place to retire.

“Parksville is currently seeing significant development, either completed or well underway that includes new rental buildings which will help to fill housing needs. We are pleased to welcome Berwick to Parksville,” he said.

