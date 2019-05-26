Benefit will be held for woman critically injured in crash near Lantzville

A benefit dance is being held on June 1 at the Lighthouse Community Centre for Lydia Blackwell, 23, who was critically injured in a vehicle crash near Lantzville on March 30. - Submitted photo

As a 23-year-old woman remains in hospital after a crash near Lantzville on March 30, her community is coming together to help support her and her mother.

Lydia Blackwell was thrown from her vehicle while driving on Highway 19 and sustained critical injuries to her brain. According to a GoFundMe page stared for the Qualicum Beach woman that has raised close to $20,000 in one month, a team of doctors and nurses at Victoria General Hospital “are doing a wonderful job of caring for her, but she’s still unconscious and there’s no way of determining when that will change.”

The page says Blackwell’s mother, Sandra Van Kessel, has put her business in Bowser on hold to be by her daughter’s side in Victoria.

“Renting a suite near the hospital as well as paying bills at home becomes costly,” reads the fundraising page. “Unfortunately, without financial assistance it wont be possible, unless we can raise the funds to help. Not only will this allow Sandra to be with Lydia, but it will also help with Lydia’s future care, which will be necessary. Once she’s out of critical care, we will have a better idea of what will be needed.”

In an effort to help the family, a benefit dance is being held on June 1 at the Lighthouse Community Centre in Qualicum Bay.

The Enablers will be providing live music for the evening and there will be beverages, snacks and a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 in advance at the Next Hair Salon in Qualicum Beach or Georgia Park Store and Salish Sea Market in Bowser or $25 at the door.

For more information contact Linda Hall at 250-240-5101. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and band at 7 p.m.

