Benefit dinner for Elisia Blower

The Francois Lake Hall was packed with people on May 26 for the spaghetti dinner benefit for Elisia Blower. The long-time Burns Lake resident will head to Vancouver in June to undergo a double lung transplant. The benefit event was held to help Blower with rental costs in the big city. More than $8,000 was raised. Two local bands provided musical entertainment for the guests and there was a silent auction for locally-made baked goods. (Blair McBride photos)