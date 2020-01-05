Benchmark price for a single-family home in Parksville Qualicum Beach hits $583K

Number is the highest price in the region

The benchmark price for a single family home in Parksville Qualicum Beach saw an increase of one per cent from December 2018 to 2019.

A typical home in the region was valued at $583,400 as of December 2019, according to the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board.

Benchmark prices are calculated based on MLS listings of homes that exclude extreme high- and low-end properties.

Parksville Qualicum Beach had the most expensive benchmark price in the region for houses. A typical house in Nanaimo is listed for $518,000, up five per cent from December 2018 to 2019.

A typical home in Campbell River is priced at $423,900, up two per cent; Comox Valley is $528,600, up four per cent; Duncan is $484,400, up six per cent; Nanaimo is $562,000, up four per cent; Port Alberni is $324,500, up nine per cent.

Sales of single-family homes across Vancouver Island have increased by 40 per cent from one year ago.

