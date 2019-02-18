Benches made from wood that posed a fire risk in Lake Country

The parks team is making benches from the trees removed from the Jack Seaton Park

The parks team at the District of Lake Country are creating benches from fuel mitigation photo: District of Lake Country

Lake Country is approaching fuel mitigation to reduce wildfires a little differently this year.

The district has taken on a mitigation project that gives back to the community. The parks team is using some of the trees removed from the Jack Seaton Park trail to make log benches that will be re-homed in parks and along trails.

“How is that for up-cycling,” The District of Lake Country said in a Facebook post. “Shout out of appreciation to our creative and hard working parks team.”

There will also be firewood weather permitting available next week, it will be sitting at the overflow parking area at the main entrance to Jack Seaton Park.

