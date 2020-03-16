Below-zero temperatures in Chilliwack on Saturday night broke records

The mercury dipping to -3.4 marked the latest 'killing frost' in seven years

The record-breaking cold temperatures in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 14, 2020, marked the latest killing frost in seven years. (Chilliwack Progress file)

The unseasonably cold temperatures on Saturday, March 14 were the chilliest since daily record-keeping started in Chilliwack in 1881.

It also marked the latest ‘killing frost’ seen locally in years.

The mercury only went as high as 2 degrees Celsius, not counting the wind chill factor, which made it eight degrees below normal.

“With last night’s low at -3.4 degrees Celsius with outflow winds gusting at more than 80 kilometres per hour, producing a wind chill of -12 degrees, it was the latest seasonal killing frost in seven years,” reported Roger Pannett, volunteer weather observer in Chilliwack for Environment Canada.

The previous record low was 2.8 degrees Celsius in 1906.

In addition a low mean record of -0.7 C was established, which was 6.5 degrees below normal. Previous low mean was -0.6 oC in 1906.

What a difference one year makes.

On March 19, 2019 a record-breaking heat wave arrived with a steamy temperature of 24 degrees C. in Chilliwack. That day last year broke the previous maximum high record of 23.9 degrees set back in 1928.

READ MORE: Records fall with heat wave in 2019

READ MORE: It was the same story right across B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress