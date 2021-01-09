Beloved Parksville volunteer and friend Joan LeMoine dies

'She touched so many and will be missed, but her memory will live in our hearts forever'

Joan Lemoine, left, with daughter Lise Shulze, reacts during ceremonies awarding her the key to the city on July 6, 2020. (Peter McCully photo)

The City of Parksville has lost its most beloved volunteer.

City flags are now at half-mast, to honour the passing of Parksville resident and friend, Joan LeMoine. She died Friday in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, with her best friend and niece by her side.

City officials issued a release, offering their sincere condolences to Joan’s family and her many friends.

“Joan Lemoine loved Parksville and cared greatly for the people of Parksville,” read the release. “She was a positive force in the world, the consummate volunteer, generous with her time and endless energy. It was just this past June that we honoured Joan with the key to the city and celebrated Joan Lemoine Day in the city.”

LeMoine raised money for many charities and causes, notably getting her head shaved for the Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock.

She received the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, the Community Ambassador Award from the City of Parksville in 2013 and the Medal of Good Citizenship in 2016. She was also active with the Oceanside Community Safety Keeping in Touch program and the Mount Arrowsmith Branch 49 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

LeMoine received the key to the city on July 6, her 90th birthday.

“With saddened heart we learn of Joan’s passing,” said Mayor Ed Mayne. “No one personified community spirit like Joan. She touched so many and will be missed, but her memory will live in our hearts forever. Thank you, Joan, for being my friend.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

