Beloved dog missing after truck stolen from Barriere found in Chilliwack

  • Apr. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nexus, a six-year-old neutered male English Bull Terrier, was in a truck when it was stolen in Barriere on Friday. The truck was recovered in Chilliwack.

A B.C. woman has issued a desperate plea to find her dog after her truck was stolen in Barriere on Friday with the animal on board.

The truck was recovered in Chilliwack, said Natasha Holowaychuk, but the dog – Nexus – is still missing.

The dog is described as a six-year-old neutered male English Bull Terrier. It had a red bandana and was in the back seat of the bright red 1998 Ford Explorer when it was stolen at around 1:30 p.m.

RCMP found the truck in Chilliwack at around 9 p.m.

“Please find my dog,” messaged Holowaychuk to The Progress.

“He’s friendly, but scared and hungry,” she added. Try to tempt him with food, but without calling out to him, or chasing after him.”

Anyone with information about the missing dog is asked to call 778-220-3455.

