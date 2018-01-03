Belmont Market plans taking shape

However, no building permits have been issued for the site

A handful of potential tenants have been announced for the proposed Belmont Market development in Langford. (Rendering courtesy of Sitings)

Belmont Market Shopping Centre is slowly beginning to take shape.

Several multi-storey apartment builds are also in the works for the lands formerly occupied by Belmont Secondary school.

To date, the City of Langford has issued a development permit for an 80-unit residential building to be situated adjacent to the school board offices. The City has also issued a development permit for a mixed-use building that will have 2,717 square metres of ground floor commercial space and 156 dwellings. However, a building permit has not been issued.

RELATED: Potential list of Belmont Market tenants released

Last month, Sitings, a Vancouver-based firm specializing in retail tenant representation, project leasing and retail project management, released a list of tenants for the market. The proposed tenants include Scotia bank, Fatburger, Great Clips, KFC, Westland Insurance, and Good Earth and Eye Etiquette.

Plans released last year for the mixed-use development include three main commercial areas, featuring a roughly 250,000-square-foot shopping centre that highlights an almost 53,000-square-foot Thrifty Foods grocery store.

RELATED: Old Belmont site gets a new look in Langford

Sobeys, Thrifty Foods’ parent company, purchased the property from the Sooke School District in 2014 for $23.25 million. Sobeys also acquired a lot at the corner of Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue that was not owned by the school district.

The roughly 22-acre site spans from the corner of Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue west to the school board offices and east to Brittany Drive while bordered south by the Galloping Goose trail.

Road closures on Jacklin Road are expected in the new year to install a new sewer main, compete sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as a new signal light at Terlane Avenue.

sig code

kendra.wong@goldstream gazette.com