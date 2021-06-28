Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders host second gymkhana of the season

The club is grateful to all those who came out to ride, cheer, and volunteer

Raylea Moody was thrilled to take home a blue ribbon after winning the musical rails novelty race June 13 at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders gymkhana held at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. See Page 12 for more. (Photo submitted)

The Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders hosted their second gymkhana of the season on June 13th, under sunny skies.

The event was attended by 10 participants of various ages, and a small but enthusiastic crowd cheered them on from the grandstands.

In addition to three ‘traditional’ events: keyhole, stake, and barrel race, two novelty events were held, in an effort to include competitors of all ages and abilities.

This month’s novelty races were musical rails (think musical chairs, but with horses), and a water relay.

Due to COVID restrictions, the club is still not able to offer the ever-popular rodeo burgers, but looks forward to making a full concession available in the near future.

The club is grateful to all those who came out to ride, cheer, and volunteer!

Nathaniel Schooner. (Photo submitted)

Jennifer and Sol Taylor enjoy their time together at the event. (Photos submitted)