Bella Coola under another winter storm warning

Bella Coola has been walloped once again by some intense winter weather. Snow started falling last night and hasn’t quit, with Environment Canada calling for another 5 – 10 cm today.

That’s not the worst of it though, the valley is under another winter storm warning as a warming trend is anticipated today, which could spell out some even nastier conditions. Hazardous winter conditions are expected as a pacific frontal system will remain stationary over the central coast today. So far 20 to 30 cm has been reported as of 5 am and another 10 cm is likely before changing to freezing rain this morning. The freezing rain will then change to rain this afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.