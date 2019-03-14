Bella Coola Harbour to receive federal funding

The amount of funding has not been announced yet

The amount of funding has not yet been announced

Bella Coola will be receiving some of the federal government’s millions of dollars in harbour funding announced on Monday, March 11.

Along the coast 35 small craft harbours will receive a total of $33 million in funding with the aim of creating jobs and helping local economies, according to a media release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The money will be going towards supporting 35 different projects in those harbours, including float and wharf reconstructions, breakwater access development, dredging, and electrical reconstruction.

It’s on top of $100 million that was already set to be invested from 2018 to 2019 for repairs, construction, maintenance and dredging at core commercial fishing harbours across the country.

In addition to Bella Coola, harbours receiving the funding include the following: Port Hardy; Campbell River; Gibsons; Heriot Bay; Zeballos; Deep Bay; Kelsey Bay; Crofton; Finn Bay; Ford Cove; French Creek; Hartley Bay; Horton Bay; Kitamaat Village; Kitkatla; Klemtu; McMillan Island; Minstrel Island; North Galiano; Porpoise Bay; Port Alberni; Port Edward; Powell River; Queen Charlotte City; Sidney Breakwater; Sointula; Squirrel Cove; Steveston Gulf; Steveston Paramount; Tofino (4th Street); Tofino (Armitage); Tofino (Wingen); Ucluelet (Otter Street); and Ucluelet West.

The amount of funding each harbour will receive is not yet available.