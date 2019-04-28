Bees key to helping Vernon gardens

If you have dandelions, leave them alone.

They’re a huge help for local bees, as explained by Planet Bee presenter Chelssie Baker during Planet Bee’s annual Bee Friendly Gardening Day Sunday at their Bella Vista Road location.

READ ALSO: Happy bees, happy garden

“Dandelions are a bee’s first flower to get pollen from,” said Baker, standing safely around a hive buzzing with bees, not bothering them and they didn’t bother her (or the reporter-photographer).

Planet Bee was, ahem, abuzz Sunday with such tips, store-wide discounts, and nursery plants to purchase courtesy of the Flower Spot.

READ ALSO: ‘Bee survival is too variable to predict:’ Vernon beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan was on hand to present a free pollinator workshop, teaching up about mindful ways to protect wild pollinators in the Okanagan.

A portion of all sales Sunday will be donated to the bee charity The Bee Cause, which supports bee health and awareness.

Any questions on bees, visit Planet Bee and talk to any of the helpful staff.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.