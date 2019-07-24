A mix of local politicans and community volunteers hold a glass of Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale. (Tom Paille photo)

Beer for the White Rock Pier campaign launched

$1.25 of each Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale sold will be dedicated to the pier

Most people would agree, you can’t drink away your problems. That’s not entirely true, however, when it comes to one civic issue that has captured hearts, and now the taste buds, of White Rock residents.

The White Rock Business Improvement Association, in partnership with three local breweries, has offered a solution to help make up a $2 million shortfall for the reconstruction of White Rock’s iconic pier.

Ice cold beer.

White Rock Beach Beer, 3 Dogs Brewing and Central City Brewing have teamed up to release a beer for the pier.

“With $1.25 from each pint of the Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale sold going to this cause, you can enjoy a great beer for a great cause,” White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to work with 3 Dogs Brewing and White Rock Beach Beer to raise funds to rebuild White Rock’s historic pier.”

The cream ale will be sold at 3 Dogs Brewing, White Rock Beach Beer, and participating eateries, including Jan’s on the Beach and Browns Socialhouse Semiahmoo.

Friends of the Pier fundraising committee announced plans in spring to raise $2 million to help rebuild the pier.

A beer-for-the-pier promotion was one of the initial ideas announced at a May 2 press conference.

Other initiatives include recruiting sponsors for the pier’s 16 decorative arches; selling ‘Friends of the Pier’ commemorative T-shirts; commissioning local artists to turn 30 damaged pier planks into works of art for auction and selling 1,300 wooden planks for the new pier for $1,000 each.

Earlier this month, the committee announced its ‘Chefs for the Pier’ event, which will happen Sept. 12.

The event is to feature food prepared by 12 prominent, and celebrity, chefs from the area, along with Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell.

Tickets cost $300, and all money raised will go directly to the pier reconstruction project. Tickets can be purchased here.

Previous story
Lighthouse Community Hall to get new $40K roof
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch issued Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Most Read

  • HR Macmillan Space Centre comes to Houston

    HR Macmillan Space Centre stopped by the Houston Public Library July 17. The children aged five to 12got to do hands on science experiments. Approximately 30 kids attended. Matthew Cimone, Space Interpreter from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver visits communities between Prince George and Terrace throughout the summer. He spoke about the Apollo 50: Celebrating Moon exploration across Canada on July 20, 2019 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is a non-profit community resource that brings the wonders of space to Earth. Through innovative programming, exhibits and activities, their goal is to inspire sustained interest in the fields of Earth science, space science and astronomy. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Dungate Community Forest plan to increase AAC

    The Dungate Community Forest has hired a consultant as it continues to advance a plan to increase its annual allowable cut by 10 per cent.

  • MLA wants to hold meeting to discuss foresty issues

    Local annual allowable cut to decline next year

  • Canadian Junior Angus Show had a mooing good time in Barriere

    Showdown 2019 was an impressive event at North Thompson Agriplex, in Barriere, B.C.

  • Border Bruins extend coach’s contract

    Coach John Clewlow credited the community support for his success in his first year in charge

  • Bear proof garbage cans for Duck Pond

    Four-way stop on works list

  • MP McLeod hosts Community event in Barriere

    What started out to be a stormy and wet July 17 changed around just in time for a Community Barbecue at the Bandshell in Fadear Park, that was hosted by Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Kamloops-Thompson-Carboo.