Beer for the White Rock Pier campaign launched

$1.25 of each Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale sold will be dedicated to the pier

A mix of local politicans and community volunteers hold a glass of Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale. (Tom Paille photo)

Most people would agree, you can’t drink away your problems. That’s not entirely true, however, when it comes to one civic issue that has captured hearts, and now the taste buds, of White Rock residents.

The White Rock Business Improvement Association, in partnership with three local breweries, has offered a solution to help make up a $2 million shortfall for the reconstruction of White Rock’s iconic pier.

Ice cold beer.

White Rock Beach Beer, 3 Dogs Brewing and Central City Brewing have teamed up to release a beer for the pier.

“With $1.25 from each pint of the Pier-Fect Summer Cream Ale sold going to this cause, you can enjoy a great beer for a great cause,” White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to work with 3 Dogs Brewing and White Rock Beach Beer to raise funds to rebuild White Rock’s historic pier.”

The cream ale will be sold at 3 Dogs Brewing, White Rock Beach Beer, and participating eateries, including Jan’s on the Beach and Browns Socialhouse Semiahmoo.

Friends of the Pier fundraising committee announced plans in spring to raise $2 million to help rebuild the pier.

A beer-for-the-pier promotion was one of the initial ideas announced at a May 2 press conference.

Other initiatives include recruiting sponsors for the pier’s 16 decorative arches; selling ‘Friends of the Pier’ commemorative T-shirts; commissioning local artists to turn 30 damaged pier planks into works of art for auction and selling 1,300 wooden planks for the new pier for $1,000 each.

Earlier this month, the committee announced its ‘Chefs for the Pier’ event, which will happen Sept. 12.

The event is to feature food prepared by 12 prominent, and celebrity, chefs from the area, along with Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell.

Tickets cost $300, and all money raised will go directly to the pier reconstruction project. Tickets can be purchased here.