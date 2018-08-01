By Jill Hayward

Everyone will be “Beefin’ It Up” with cowboy boots and country roots at the fairgrounds in Barriere, on the Labour Day Weekend for the 69th Annual North Thompson Fall Fair and the BCRA Polaris Championship Finals Rodeo from Sept. 1 to 3.

Major Sponsors of this year’s event are Black Press Media, BCRA, Firefox Enterprises, Interior Plumbing and Heating, Pacific Western Brewing, Polaris, the Clearwater Times, the North Thompson Star/Journal and Tenisci Piva LLP.

Fair goers will enjoy three full days of Laughing Logger Lumberjack Shows, BCRA Finals Rodeo thrills, Pony Chariot and Chuckwagon Racing, Lawn Tractor Races, 4-H and Livestock Competitions, Outdoor and Indoor Entertainment, Amusements, Heavy Horse Pulls & Competitions, 100’s of Entries in the Exhibit Hall, Great Food, Commercial Booths and Exhibits, Children’s Area and buckets of fun wherever you go! Friday join in the no alcohol Family Dance where all ages are welcome, Saturday watch or participate in the big Fall Fair Parade, Saturday evening put on your dancing shoes for the Rodeo Cabaret Dance, Sunday evening take in the Cowboy Music and Poetry Concert, Monday bring everyone for Family Day and don’t forget to enter the Family Parade.

Mark your calendar and invite the whole dang family for a great time and a weekend of entertainment like no other.

Dry camping is available on site – $40 for the weekend. Admission is: adults $15, seniors and students $10, kids 10 and under free. Three day passes are $40. Please leave your dogs at home as they are only allowed in the camping area. Affordable family fun for everyone!

BCRA Wildcard Rodeo at the fairgrounds on Aug. 31

If you are planning on attending the 69th Annual North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Sept. 1 – 3, you might want to come a day early so you can also take in the BCRA Wildcard Rodeo Qualifier on Aug. 31, starting at 1:30 p.m.

You’ll see a full card of events that give the BCRA contestants one last chance to qualify to compete in the BCRA Polaris Championship Finals Rodeo Sept. 1–3.

Come a day early and get your rodeo fix right here in Barriere!

The Wildcard Rodeo is sponsored by the BC Rodeo Association, Great West Equipment, and the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association.