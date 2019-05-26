Bed Races on Beacon champs ready to defend their title

Teams battle it out to win the coveted Golden Bed Pan award, at the Bed Races on Beacon event. (Contributed)

Bed Races on Beacon are back this summer and the reigning champions from CCM Construction have challenged the other teams to bring their A-game.

The wacky races are a popular fixture on the summer calendar, taking place this year on Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

ALSO READ: Peninsula youth clinic experiencing growing demand

Squads of four people push a bed piloted by a team member down Beacon Avenue, with two substitutes hovering nearby, in a fun event hosted by the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation (SPHF).

The event raises much-needed funds for the SPHF and this year all monies raised will go towards the Saanich Youth Clinic.

“There’s a prize for best costume and the whole nine yards. It’s a lot of fun,” says Jan Bueller, SPHF manager of annual campaign and fundraising operations.

Last year 10 teams competed, with CCM Construction taking both the Golden Bed Pan award for winning the race as well as the prize for best costumes.

ALSO READ: Habitat for Humanity opens doors for Central Saanich family

The team, whose racing slogan is “Building a Bedder Future,” are looking forward to this year’s event and hope to reclaim their title.

“We’re a local company in Sidney so we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s great for the community and the hospital,” says Justin Wendt, a project manager with CCM. “I can’t tell you what we’ll be wearing before game day but we’re looking for a clean sweep again. We challenge them [rival teams] to bring their best, they’ll need it.”

The friendly race takes place between 2nd and 5th streets and finishes at 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Avid Victoria cyclist’s legacy bike ride helps fund end-of-life care

Spectators interested in supporting can sponsor teams, donate on the day and buy raffle tickets. This year’s big-ticket item is three nights at Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet. Bueller says music performances are scheduled for after the race to keep the party atmosphere going.

“Hopefully people will come out and cheer us on or participate and then enjoy an afternoon of music,” she says.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter